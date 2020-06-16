Hollywood Bowl plans to reopen centres in England from July 4, the company has announced.

In accordance with current Government guidelines, 54 centres across the country will welcome back bowlers for the first time since lockdown began in March.

Cleaning and social distancing measures will be introduced, including a reduction in the number of lanes, with customer guidance throughout the venues.

Amusement machines and bar and diner seating will be appropriately spaced out and signs will remind customers to maintain a safe distance from others.

There will be reduced customer capacity and groups will be restricted a maximum of six people, with bowlers asked to arrive slightly ahead of their booking time.

Customers could be required to queue before entering the venue and checking in for their games. They will also be given the option of wearing disposable gloves and will be asked to wear their own footwear.

Enhanced cleaning will take place throughout the day, including bowling balls, lane seating and touch screens.

Staff members will undergo daily temperature checks and will be wearing personal protective equipment (PPE).

Stephen Burns, chief executive at Hollywood Bowl Group, said: “The health and safety of our customers and team remains our priority.

“Whether it’s to bowl, enjoy the amusement areas, have a bite to eat or something to drink, we want to assure our customers that we are doing everything we can to create a safe and fun experience for families to return to.

“We look forward to welcoming them back through our doors very soon.”

Customers can make bookings in England on the Hollywood Bowl website, with slots available from July 4.

Centres in Scotland and Wales are likely to remain closed until later in the month.