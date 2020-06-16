North Korea has confirmed it destroyed an inter-Korean liaison office, as it increased the pressure on South Korea amid stalled nuclear negotiations with the United States.

Pyongyang’s official Korean Central News Agency said the North had destroyed the office to correspond with the “mindset of the enraged people to surely force human scum, and those who have sheltered the scum, to pay dearly for their crimes”.

This was an apparent reference to North Korean defectors who for years have floated anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the border.

South Korean army soldiers patrol along the barbed-wire fence in Paju, South Korea (AP)

The news agency said the office was “tragically ruined with a terrific explosion”.

Seoul’s unification ministry said the building in the North Korean border town of Kaesong was destroyed at 2.49pm local time (6.49am BST).

Photos from the Yonhap News Agency showed smoke rising from what appeared to be a complex of buildings. The agency said the area was part of a now-closed industrial park where the liaison office was located.

The North, which has a long track record of putting pressure on South Korea when it fails to extract concessions from the US, has repeatedly criticised the South in recent weeks over declining bilateral relations and its inability to stop the leafleting by defectors and activists.

The detonation of the office came hours after the North’s military threatened to move back into zones that were demilitarised under inter-Korean peace agreements, which experts say could create security threats for the South along its land and sea borders.