The daughter of a Black Lives Matter protester has said “Daddy did such a good job” when he rescued an injured white man from harm.

Patrick Hutchinson, from south London, was pictured carrying the man to safety when protests around Waterloo station became violent on Saturday.

His daughter, Kendal, said: “I’m just happy that Daddy went and saved the man because he could have died and Daddy just went out there.”

The proud eight-year-old told BBC Breakfast: “Daddy did such a good job and I’m just happy Daddy did that.”

Her sentiments were echoed by her 10-year-old sister Sidena, who said it felt “really good” to see her father getting credit.

“My dad’s always been one of those people who always helps when it’s needed, so to see that he was finally getting the praise that he needed was really good,” she told the programme.

Sidena had previously been seen excitedly celebrating her father’s achievements when a clip of her watching him on Channel 4 News went viral.

Grandfather Mr Hutchinson – who had been due to babysit on Saturday – said he feared “the man would have probably ended up being killed” when he saw the violence over the weekend.

He told the BBC: “The news and the stories and the narrative would have just switched to ‘Black Lives Matter demonstrators kill white man’.”

The personal trainer also said he was keen to teach his daughters about the importance of equality.

“It’s one of those things where you try to explain to them that we’re all equal, we’re all one race, nobody is superior over anybody else, we all need to get along together.

“Unfortunately for us as black people, we’ve had the short end of the stick and equality hasn’t been there for all as it should be.”

He continued: “You have to help them understand that, but this is not going to be the situation for them, it will be better for them as they get older and wiser and they have to believe, like I believe, that one day there will be true equality.”