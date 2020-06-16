Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds’ seven-week old son Wilfred is “doing well”, the Prime Minister has said.

Mr Johnson and his fiancee welcomed the baby boy at the end of April – just weeks after the PM was discharged from intensive care where he battled coronavirus.

The couple named their son Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson, in a tribute to their grandfathers and the doctors who helped save Mr Johnson’s life.

During the daily Downing Street press conference, the PM was asked: “How is Wilfred getting on? Is he keeping you awake at night, has he seen his grandparents yet?”

The PM replied: “I never normally comment about these sorts of things but it’s all fine so far… All doing well.”

Ms Symonds, 32, posted a picture on Instagram of her cradling Wilfred at the beginning of May, but the baby has not yet been seen in public.

The new family are understood to be living in their Downing Street flat along with their dog Dilyn.