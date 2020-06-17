Flash flooding in the north west of England has left roads and shops submerged after heavy downpours struck the region.

Thunderstorms hit parts of Greater Manchester, Merseyside and Cheshire on Tuesday, causing police to urge drivers to drop their speed following reports of traffic collisions.

Pictures of lightning across the region were also shared on social media, along with videos of heavy rainfall.

Some roads were also closed as drivers reported experiencing spray and sudden flooding, which lead to difficult driving conditions.

North West Motorway police tweeted: “Numerous reports being received across the region of flash flooding, resulting in collisions.

“Please if out and about, drive to the road conditions, drop your speeds.”

Cheshire Police tweeted: “Be careful if you’re out and about this evening, thunderstorms are likely to affect road conditions across Cheshire.

“You can keep yourself and others safe by slowing down, keeping a greater distance between yourself & the vehicle in front, using headlights as visibility drops.”

An entire street in Milnrow, Rochdale, was flooded after the River Beal burst its banks, and local councillor Andy Kelly said it was the “worst flood he had seen in 20 years”.

Parts of Scotland were also affected by the wet weather, which first struck overnight on Monday.

It came after the Met Office issued two yellow weather warnings for north-west England, south-west Scotland and parts of Northern Ireland.

Forecasters said up to 50mm of rain would fall in just two to three hours over the evening, while storms could continue into Wednesday morning.

The Met Office website added: “These showers and thunderstorms will only slowly die out through the evening, but may persist across northwest England, southwest Scotland and perhaps eastern Northern Ireland into the early hours of Wednesday morning.”