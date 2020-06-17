Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has urged the Government to bring forward a rescue deal to save thousands of aviation jobs amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Several major airlines have announced job cuts, while the Commons Transport Committee branded British Airways a “national disgrace” over its treatment of its workforce.

Sir Keir is calling for a package which requires airlines to halt moves to sack swathes of staff, make climate commitments and to ensure their tax base is in the UK.

He said: “Labour called for and welcomed the furlough scheme, but it is not a long-term solution to the oncoming jobs crisis.

“The support ministers promised for the aviation industry months ago has not materialised and thousands of jobs are now on the line.

“The conduct of British Airways in particular has been appalling, threatening tens of thousands of workers with redundancy at the peak of the crisis.

“The Government was too slow to respond to the health crisis and now it risks being too slow in responding to the jobs crisis.

“Ministers must act now and deliver a robust plan to protect this vital part of the economy.”