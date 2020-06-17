UK inflation fell to its lowest level in four years last month after a record drop in fuel prices and as clothing and energy costs continued to tumble, official figures have shown.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the rate of Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation fell to 0.5% in May from 0.8% in April – the lowest since June 2016.

But the ONS said that using an alternative basket of goods, which removes items not available due to the coronavirus crisis, CPI would have been even lower – at 0.4% in May.

It comes as fuel prices tumbled by 16.7% in May – the biggest fall on record – while energy costs dropped 7% and clothing and footwear price tags fell 3.1% as retailers resorted to heavy discounts amid the lockdown.

Jonathan Athow, ONS deputy national statistician for economic statistics, said: “The growth in consumer prices again slowed to the lowest annual rate in four years.

“The cost of games and toys fell back from last month’s rises while there was a continued drop in prices at the pump in May, following the huge crude price falls seen in recent months.

“Outside these areas, we are seeing few significant changes to the prices in the shops.”

Economists said the further fall in inflation gives the Bank of England room to take more economy-boosting action ahead of its meeting on Thursday, when it is expected to launch at least another £100 billion of quantitative easing (QE).

But the Bank is set to hold off from more radical action, such as negative interest rates, for now, with experts predicting it will keep interest rates unchanged at the all-time low of 0.1%.

The latest inflation data showed that average petrol prices fell to 106.2p a litre last month, while diesel dropped to 113.4p a litre – levels not seen since 2016.

Fuel prices have been falling sharply as the global cost of oil has been hit hard amid the coronavirus crisis with lockdowns worldwide affecting demand, though crude prices began bouncing back last month.

Inflation has also been driven lower in recent months by falling energy prices after regulator Ofgem reduced its default tariff cap.

In a sign of the impact of the UK’s Covid-19 lockdown, as clothing price tags fell again sharply amid heavy discounting, food and alcohol prices also saw steep rises – up 1.8% and 2.6% respectively.

The data also showed that the Retail Price Index (RPI), a separate measure of inflation, was 1% in May, down from 1.5% in April.

The Consumer Price Index including owner-occupiers’ housing costs (CPIH) – the ONS’s preferred measure of inflation – fell to 0.7% in May, down from 0.9% in April.

Economist James Smith, at ING, said: “We expect headline UK inflation to stay below 1% this year, and, given the slack in the jobs market, we’d expect price pressures to stay fairly muted for some time.

“This, in turn, will keep the pressure on the Bank of England to maintain its current degree of stimulus, and we expect a further £150 billion of QE to be unveiled this week.”