The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s prolonged stay in Canada cost the country’s police force at least £30,000, documents have revealed.

Harry and Meghan spent a number of months on Vancouver Island, British Columbia, as they took a break from royal duties and dealt with the aftermath of their announcement that they wanted to step back from the monarchy.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) had the job of providing protection for the couple and their young son Archie during their stay.

The RCMP spent more than £30,000, from November 18 to January 19, according to documents obtained by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation through access to information requests.

Canadians paid AT LEAST $56,000 for Harry & Meghan's security while they temporarily lived in Canada. Get the details on Episode 9 of our new #podcast – listen here: https://t.co/0H27f0hPYb #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/ClKMcQEwUm — Taxpayer.com (@taxpayerDOTcom) June 15, 2020

The cost to the Canadian taxpayer is not thought to include the salaries paid to the Mounties on duty, only expenses like overtime, travel, meals, incidentals and accommodation.

The final cost is likely to be higher as the couple are thought to have stayed in Canada until March before moving to the US.

After a royal family summit at the Queen’s Sandringham estate in January it was announced the Sussexes would step down as working royals, no longer be styled HRH, and spend much of their time in North America.

Following the change in status Canadian authorities announced at the end of February that they would stop paying for the duke and duchess’s security.

Harry, Meghan and son Archie made Canada their home for a few months (Toby Melville/PA)

Canada’s Office of the Minister of Public Safety said: “As the duke and duchess are currently recognised as internationally protected persons, Canada has an obligation to provide security assistance on an as-needed basis.

“At the request of the Metropolitan Police, the RCMP has been providing assistance to the Met since the arrival of the duke and duchess to Canada intermittently since November 2019.

“The assistance will cease in the coming weeks, in keeping with their change in status.”

Harry and Meghan have been living in Los Angeles for some months and there has been speculation about their security arrangements, with some reports claiming they are paying millions for the service.