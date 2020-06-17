More than nine in 10 people who died with confirmed or suspected Covid-19 last month had a pre-existing health condition, according to analysis published as Scotland’s death toll reached 4,070.

National Records of Scotland (NRS) figures show there were 70 deaths related to Covid-19 registered between June 8 and 14, a decrease of 19 from the previous seven days and the seventh consecutive weekly drop.

The overall death toll for the disease in Scotland is now 4,070, according to the NRS figures.

Of those who died with Covid-19 in May, 92% had at least one pre-existing condition, the most common of which was dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, followed by ischaemic heart disease.

Analysis also found people in the most deprived areas of Scotland were 2.1 times more likely to die with Covid-19 than those living in the least deprived areas from March to May.

(PA Graphics)

The age-standardised rate of deaths involving Covid-19 in the most deprived areas was 118.9 per 100,000 population, more than double (2.1 times higher) than in the least deprived areas, where it was 57.6 per 100,000 population.

Among working people aged 20-64, the highest number of deaths involving Covid-19 was among process, plant and machine operatives, with an age-standardised death rate of 25.1 per 100,000 population.

Healthcare workers had a lower death rate (5.9 per 100,000 population) than the average across all occupations (9.9 per 100,000 population) while social care workers had a higher rate (13.6 per 100,000 population).

A total of 17 social care workers and 11 health care workers have died with the virus, according to the NRS.

The report noted that the individuals may not have contracted the virus while at work, merely that this was their occupation at the time of their death.

The NRS figures also showed half of coronavirus-linked deaths across Scotland in the week to June 14 were in care homes at 50%, up from 47% the previous week.

The number of deaths in care homes fell for a seventh week, by seven to 35.

Four in ten (40%) deaths were in hospitals, down from 44% the previous week, while 10% were at home or in non-institutional settings, up from 8% the week before.

The total number of deaths registered in Scotland from June 8 to 14 was 1,032, 3% higher than the average number of deaths registered in the same week over the last five years.

The NRS figures are published weekly and account for all fatalities registered in Scotland when Covid-19 is mentioned on the death certificate.

They differ from the lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths announced daily by the Scottish Government using Health Protection Scotland (HPS) figures because they include suspected or probable cases of Covid-19.

Announcing today’s HPS figures, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told the Scottish Parliament that a total of 2,462 patients have died in Scotland after testing positive for coronavirus.

Ms Sturgeon said 18,066 people have tested positive for the virus, up by 21 from 18,045 the previous day.

There are 965 people in hospital with confirmed or suspected Covid-19, a decrease of 21, and 24 people are in intensive care, an increase of five.