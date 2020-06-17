Annie Lennox, Emeli Sande and Sting are among the stars who have donated personalised performances for an auction to raise money for women and girls around the world who have been disproportionately affected by the coronavirus crisis.

The Circle music auction will also include a signed guitar donated by Taylor Swift, a virtual afternoon tea and two song performances by Brits rising star Celeste, as well as performances by Jessie J, Yola, Paloma Faith, Jessie Ware, Hozier, Anoushka Shankar, Jack Savoretti, Skin, Biffy Clyro’s Simon Neil and Frank Turner.

All proceeds will go to Lennox’s charity The Circle’s global Covid-19 emergency appeal.

Winners will receive an exclusive, pre-recorded video featuring a live performance of one or two songs chosen from the winners’ list alongside a personalised message.

Also going under the hammer is an Alberta Ferretti silk dress worn on stage by Lennox and a signed outfit worn by Madison Beer for her Good In Goodbye video shoot.

The auction, which is live on the platform Charity Stars, invites people to bid on auction items or buy tickets for a sweepstake competition.

The Circle have made emergency grants to provide garment workers and their families in Bangladesh with emergency relief packages.

Lennox, who is founder of The Circle, said: “The crisis for thousands of women living in poverty is acute. Many no longer have any income, are suffering domestic violence and have nowhere to turn. I am delighted that such incredible musicians are stepping up to join me and offer support.”

Sting added: “Annie Lennox is a wonderful friend and I am pleased to support her and The Circle in their important fight for vulnerable women and girls around the world devastated by the impact of Covid.”

Sande continued: “These are painful times across the world, and I show my continued solidarity to fighting injustices. In support of The Circle’s music auction, which is supporting vulnerable marginalised women and girls disproportionately affected by the Covid pandemic, I am pleased to offer my incredible fans such a personal prize to raise much needed funds.

“Whatever the reason you are bidding, your support will provide much needed emergency support in these difficult times.”

The auction will close on July 10, and the sweepstake will end on July 31.