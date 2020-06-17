Warnings have been issued as a new wave of thunderstorms began to sweep across southern England, threatening more lightning strikes and flooding.

The Met Office warnings for Wednesday and Thursday followed storms on Tuesday evening which brought flash flooding to parts of Greater Manchester and set a house on fire in Sheffield.

On Wednesday afternoon, new pockets of heavy rain accompanied by rumbles of thunder began to move across the south of England and the Midlands.

Met Office forecaster Becky Mitchell said there had been reports of localised flooding affecting some roads and a number of places in the south and Midlands could expect an inch (25mm) of rain to fall in an hour.

Totals of 23mm were recorded in parts of Herefordshire as the storms began in the early afternoon.

The yellow warning issued by the Met Office warned of thunderstorms across most of England, Wales and southern Scotland between noon and midnight on Wednesday.

Heavy rain in London (Aaron Chown/PA)

It warned that “flooding of homes and businesses could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds”.

Another warning said there was a small chance of flooding on Thursday from thunderstorms between noon and 9pm in an area across southern England and South Wales.

It also highlighted another area of more persistent heavy rainfall across the Midlands with a possibility of “some localised disruption”.

Five fire crews and a turntable ladder were sent to the house hit by lightning in the Millhouses area of Sheffield on Tuesday evening but the damage was limited to the roof.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service said: “Firefighters have just finished tackling a fire on Millhouses Road, Sheffield.

“It is thought the blaze, which involved the roof of a three-storey house, was started when the property was hit by lightning.

“Five fire engines and a turntable ladder were called after the call at 7.28pm.

“Nobody was hurt in the incident.”

Similar storms brought flash flooding to the North West of England, leaving roads and shops submerged on Tuesday evening.

An entire street in Milnrow, Rochdale, was flooded after the River Beal burst its banks, and local councillor Andy Kelly said it was the “worst flood he had seen in 20 years”.

The highest rainfall on Tuesday was recorded in the Greater Manchester area with 66.8mm falling during the day in Denton and 58.2mm in Heaton Park, the Met Office said.

Screengrab taken from video of lightning strikes above Liverpool on Tuesday evening (Peter Byrne/PA)

North West Motorway Police tweeted: “Numerous reports being received across the region of flash flooding, resulting in collisions.

“Please if out and about, drive to the road conditions, drop your speeds.”

Thunderstorm warning (PA Graphics)

Parts of Scotland were also affected by the wet weather, which first struck overnight on Monday.

Earlier this week, tornado-like funnel clouds were also spotted in parts of the Pennines, with people posting examples on social media seen near Todmorden, West Yorkshire, and Ribblehead, in the Yorkshire Dales.