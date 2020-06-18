Nicola Sturgeon is expected to announce a further easing of coronavirus restrictions for Scotland.

It is anticipated the First Minister will confirm the country is moving into phase two of her four phase plan for ending lockdown when she addresses MSPs at Holyrood at lunchtime.

An updated version of the plan is also set to be published by the Scottish Government.

Under the current proposals, moving to phase two could see Scots allowed to meet larger groups of people outside – but also meet people from another household indoors, with physical distancing and hygiene measures in place.

Non-essential stores in England have already reopened to customers (Yui Mok/PA)

Outoor markets could also be given the go ahead to reopen, along with pubs and restaurants with outdoor spaces, as long as physical distancing and increased hygiene routines are in place.

Ms Sturgeon has already said she hopes to be able to give a date of when non-essential shops could start to open up again.

Meanwhile more services in the NHS could start up again, with the current document suggesting an expansion in the range of GP services and eye care, as well as an increase in availability of dental services.

1/4 #NRSStats show as of 14 June a total of 4,070 deaths have been registered in #Scotland where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, this is a decrease of 19 from 1-7 June and 7th consecutive weekly reduction. https://t.co/Ku0qgjLAn2 pic.twitter.com/c9GBLTEo4m — NatRecordsScot (@NatRecordsScot) June 17, 2020

However the First Minister has stressed that not all restrictions will be eased at the same time, with a phased approach to this likely.

While she has said she is “very hopeful” that Scotland can progress to phase two, Ms Sturgeon said last week: “We may not be able to do everything in phase two but I hope that we can do certainly at least some of that.”

Figures on Wednesday showed there have been a total of 4,070 coronavirus deaths, while 18,066 people had tested positive for the virus.