A leading trade union is selling football shirts to raise money for anti-racist and food charities.

The Communication Workers Union (CWU) said profits will be split between anti-racism groups and FareShare, the UK-wide organisation which gets food to millions of vulnerable adults and children.

The red shirt was produced in co-ordination with Show Racism the Red Card and manufactured by small business SWAZ Teamwear.

CWU general secretary Dave Ward said “We are delighted the shirts were so popular that we have been able to make them available for purchase.

“This is a unique way in which people can show their support for our anti-racism work whilst also supporting charities in this area and the fantastic work FareShare do – particularly at this crucial time. ”

Show Racism the Red Card chief executive Ged Grebby said: “Any funds we receive will be put towards the education of young people.”

James Persad, head of marketing at FareShare, said: “Since lockdown measures came into place, demand for FareShare’s service has soared and we are now providing more than three million meals a week to thousands of frontline charities and community groups across the UK. The need for our service has never been greater.

“We are grateful to the Communication Workers Union for their valuable support during this critical time. Every shirt sold will help FareShare distribute enough food to create up to 10 meals for people facing hardship through the crisis.”

