Prime Minister Boris Johnson has congratulated nine-year-old fundraiser Tobias Weller for his “amazing” efforts in raising almost £130,000 during the lockdown.

The youngster – who has been called Captain Tobias by his hundreds of supporters – has cerebral palsy and autism but used his walker to complete a marathon on his Sheffield street.

Last week he began a new challenge to run the same distance using a race runner and, on Friday, he was named as the latest Point of Light by Downing Street.

Mr Johnson said in a letter to Tobias: “Every day I say thank you to someone in our country for doing something special by recognising them as a Point of Light.

“A few weeks ago I said thank you to Captain Sir Tom Moore for his fantastic fundraising feat.

“Today I want to thank you for yours.

“Walking a whole marathon during lockdown is amazing.

“You have raised a vast sum of money for Sheffield Children’s Hospital and Paces School and you have inspired the whole country with your fortitude and brilliance.

“So I am delighted to recognise you as the UK’s 1404th Point of Light.

“Congratulations – and thank you.”

Neighbours sent messages of support to nine-year-old Tobias Weller as he completed the final leg of his marathon (Joe Giddens/PA)

Tobias said: “I’m delighted to receive this award. I’ve enjoyed every moment of my marathon challenge and I’m chuffed to bits that I’ve raised so much money for my favourite charities, Sheffield Children’s Hospital and Paces School.”

Tobias completed the first 270m of his new challenge – dubbed his “Tobiathlon” – on Sunday morning, to the cheers of his friends and neighbours on the street outside his home.

And the youngster – who has never run before – said he was “chuffed to bits” with his achievement.

Tobias was inspired to undertake his original challenge by Captain Sir Tom Moore and received a message of congratulations from the 100-year-old national hero when his fundraising passed the £100,000 mark.

He decided to embark on his new challenge after being supplied with a three-wheeled race runner by the charity CP Teens.

Tobias originally aimed to raise £500 for Sheffield Children’s Hospital and Paces School, his special school in the city.

Donations can be made at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ruth-garbutt-3.