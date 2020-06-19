Hundreds of protesters staged a four-hour Black Lives Matter rally and march through Birmingham city centre, pausing for silences on some of the city’s main thoroughfares.

Three police officers were pictured taking a knee with a demonstrator during the Peaceful Protest for Black Lives event, which began in Birmingham’s Victoria Square.

A silence in tribute to George Floyd was held in the square during Friday’s event, while another silence was observed as around 500 marchers paused on tramlines in Corporation Street.

Police taking the knee during a Black Lives Matter rally in Victoria Square, Birmingham (Shajidur Rahman/Twitter/PA)

Speaking before the rally passed Birmingham’s Crown Court complex and ended at the city’s police HQ, organiser Bishop Dr Desmond Jaddoo said: “We have been impacted by the Windrush scandal, Covid-19, police brutality, and deaths in custody during the past few months as well.

“There is a lot going on in our community and it’s time now – we are making a stand and saying enough if enough.

“There’s a lot of tension (in Birmingham) and a lot more people are engaging in the fact that we now need to stand together and do something about this.

“The message is simple – if you matter, I matter, we all matter.

“Treat us fairly.”