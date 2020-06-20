Anti-racism campaigners have gathered in London for a third weekend of Black Lives Matter demonstrations.

Scores of protesters assembled at Speakers’ Corner in Hyde Park while others marched to Parliament Square.

People listen to a speaker during Black Lives Matter rally in Hyde Park, London
(Aaron Chown/PA)
People gather in Trafalgar Square, London, after marching through central London following a Black Lives Matter rally in Hyde Park
(Yui Mok/PA)
People during a Black Lives Matter rally in Parliament Square, London
(Aaron Chown/PA)
People during a Black Lives Matter rally walk along Victoria Street in London
(Jonathan Brady/PA)
People gather in Trafalgar Square, London, after marching through central London, following a Black Lives Matter rally in Hyde Park
(Yui Mok/PA)
People during a Black Lives Matter rally in Hyde Park Corner, London
(Aaron Chown/PA)
People gather in Trafalgar Square, London, after marching through central London following a Black Lives Matter rally in Hyde Park
(Yui Mok/PA)
Black Lives Matter demonstrators at the Churchill statue in Parliament Square
(Yui Mok/PA)
People march in central London after attending a Black Lives Matter rally in Hyde Park
(Aaron Chown/PA)
People march in central London after attending a Black Lives Matter rally in Hyde Park
(Aaron Chown/PA)
Black Lives Matter protesters at the Churchill statue in Parliament Square, London
(Yui Mok/PA)
People march in central London after attending a Black Lives Matter rally in Hyde Park
(Aaron Chown/PA)