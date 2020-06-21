There have been multiple victims following a mass stabbing attack in Reading’s town centre.

Here is what we know so far about the stabbing incident in Reading:

– A number of people were stabbed by a man in Forbury Gardens in Reading’s town centre around 7pm on Saturday night.

– At least two people are being treated for knife wounds in hospital.

Map showing the location of the stabbing in Reading (PA Graphics)

– Thames Valley Police (TVP) said a man was arrested at the scene and taken into police custody.

– The attack is suspected to be terror-related, a security source has told the PA news agency.

– The source added the man who was arrested is Libyan.

There is no indication that this incident is linked to the Black Lives Matter protest that took place in Reading today. — Thames Valley Police (@ThamesVP) June 20, 2020

– Lawrence Wort, 20, who said he was around 10 metres from the attack, said the attacker “shouted unintelligible words” before attacking multiple groups of people, adding: “when he realised everyone was starting to run, he ran out the park.”

– South Central Ambulance Service said five ambulance crews as well as two air ambulance services were among the resources sent to treat the casualties.

– TVP added there was no indication that the incident was linked to a Black Lives Matter protest that took place in Reading earlier in the day.