Most of the nation’s front pages lead with fallout from the stabbing attack that occurred in a Reading park early on Saturday evening.

The Sunday Express , Sunday People and Sunday Mirror report on the incident in Forbury Gardens, which police say left three people dead.

The Independent says a 25-year-old Libyan man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after being “chased and pinned to the floor by officers”.

The Sunday Telegraph reports on the Reading stabbing alongside the news that Boris Johnson is “poised” to reduce the nation’s social-distancing rule to “one metre plus”.

The Sunday Times also shares front page coverage of the attack with a story on Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton speaking out about his experience as a black man in motorsport.

Elsewhere, The Mail on Sunday says there are plans to allow “hotels and holiday parks to reopen on July 4”.

MAIL ON SUNDAY: UK holidays from July 4th #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/3aSWhkaL9g — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 20, 2020

And The Observer reports extended school closures will result in a “child mental health crisis” breaking out across the UK.