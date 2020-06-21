Police are investigating a double murder which followed a lockdown street gathering of “hundreds of people” in Manchester.

A 36-year-old man died after reports of a shooting near Caythorpe Street, Moss Side, at about 12.55am on Sunday.

A 21-year-old was also taken to hospital with gunshot wounds but died later on Sunday, Greater Manchester Police said.

Police at the scene in Moss Side (Peter Byrne/PA)

No arrests have been made.

A cordon is in place surrounding a residential courtyard between Caythorpe Street, Broadfield Road and Bowes Street.

A forensic tent partially covered a Skoda car, with litter strewn across the ground including bottles of alcohol and canisters of laughing gas, also known as “hippy crack”.

Footage on social media of the gathering shows a crowd of revellers tightly packed in the courtyard in darkness and dancing to loud music.

Detective Inspector Andrew Butterworth said: “Firstly, our thoughts are with the victims’ loved ones, who are understandably devastated.

“A thorough and fast-paced investigation is already well under way to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and arrest those responsible. As we speak, dedicated teams of officers are carrying out house to house inquiries and reviewing CCTV.

“We are aware that, in the hours before this incident, there was a community event in Moss Side. This event was monitored by Greater Manchester Police in conjunction with partner agencies – it was not an illegal rave and it had concluded prior to this incident.

“It does appear that the incident took place at what we believe was an unplanned event near to the location of the earlier community event.

“We know that there were a number of people in the area at the time and, if they haven’t already, I appeal directly to them or anyone else with information, photographs or videos which may aid our investigation, to contact police straight away.

“Finally, I would like to use this opportunity to offer the community some reassurance.

“I understand this news will cause concern but there will be an increased police presence in the area throughout today and the coming week – I would encourage anyone with any concerns at all to speak.”

A police tent covered a Skoda car (Peter Byrne/PA)

A primary school teacher, who lives a couple of streets away, said he heard loud music from about 10pm and that it continued past midnight as he and his wife went to bed.

The man, who did not wish to be named, said: “It’s a really normal neighbourhood with an occasional spike in violence.

“I had a walk out to see what was happening and I would say there were hundreds of people around but I did see police patrols. Later, we heard an helicopter overhead.”

He said he did not feel a need to call 999 because the police were already there, but others did and were reportedly told that officers were unable to break the party up because it was too large.

Another neighbour said they saw a DJ in the courtyard with music equipment.

Earlier this week, Greater Manchester Police vowed to take “serious action” to deter more illegal raves after two gatherings in Trafford and Oldham last weekend.

A dedicated operation was set up by the force after a 20-year-old man died of a suspected drug overdose, an 18-year-old woman was raped and three men were stabbed at the two events attended by more than 6,000 people.