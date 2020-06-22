Changing nappies has kept Boris Johnson busy at home during lockdown, it has been reported.

The Prime Minister and Carrie Symonds welcomed their son Wilfred at the end of April – just weeks after the PM was discharged from intensive care where he battled coronavirus.

The couple named him Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson in a tribute to their grandfathers and the doctors who helped save Mr Johnson’s life.

The Prime Minister said he has been heavily involved in the seven-week-old child’s daily life.

“I’ve changed a lot of nappies, I want you to know,” Mr Johnson said on Friday during a visit to a Hertfordshire school, in comments carried by the Daily Mail.

It comes after the PM was asked at last Tuesday’s daily Downing Street press conference: “How is Wilfred getting on? Is he keeping you awake at night, has he seen his grandparents yet?”

The PM replied: “I never normally comment about these sorts of things but it’s all fine so far … All doing well.”

Ms Symonds, 32, posted a picture on Instagram of her cradling Wilfred at the beginning of May but the baby has not yet been seen in public.

The new family are understood to be living in their Downing Street flat along with their dog Dilyn.

Wilfred is Ms Symonds’s first child while Mr Johnson is known to have fathered five others.

He is also the third baby born to a serving prime minister in recent history.