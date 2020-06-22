Three pedestrians have died following a road collision in Cumbria.

The incident in Abbey Road, Dalton-in-Furness, at about 2.30pm on Sunday involved one vehicle.

Police said the driver of the Peugeot, a 47-year-old-man from the local area, has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and three counts of causing death by dangerous driving.

The victims were pronounced dead at the scene, with the BBC reporting it appears all three were related.

A spokesman for Cumbria Police said: “The family are currently being supported by our family liaison officers.

“Officers are urging anyone who might have witnessed the incident or the vehicle in the area to contact T/PS 2265 Jack Stabler (Serious Collision Investigation Unit) – SCIU@Cumbria.police.uk<mailto:SCIU@Cumbria.police.uk> – or call 101 referencing incident 124 of 6th June 2020.

“Officers are also keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage which may have captured the collision or the moments immediately before or after.”