Dwayne Johnson, Shakira, Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Hudson are among the star names who will appear during a globally broadcast concert calling on world leaders to make coronavirus tests and treatment available and equitable for all.

The advocacy organisation Global Citizen and the European Commission announced on Monday that Global Goal: Unite for Our Future — The Concert will air on June 27.

Other artists performing in isolation include Usher, Justin Bieber, Coldplay and Chloe x Halle.

The concert will also feature appearances from Billy Porter, Charlize Theron, Chris Rock, Kerry Washington, Salma Hayek and David Beckham.

It will be broadcast on NBC in the US and other television stations, radio stations, websites and streaming outlets around the world.

“The event aims to lift up the global community that is tackling equitable access to healthcare and other enormous injustices facing our world,” Johnson, who will host the event, said in a statement.

Organisers say the show is not a fundraiser but is instead intended to draw awareness to the disproportionate impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on marginalised communities.

“Global Citizens around the world are calling for systemic change, change that brings about justice for everyone, everywhere, regardless of where they were born or the colour of their skin,” organisation founder Hugh Evans said.

“If we are to end Covid-19 for all, we need our world leaders to commit the billions of dollars needed to equitably deliver testing, treatments and vaccines.”

The concert will follow Global Goal: United for Our Future — The Summit, an streaming event featuring panel discussions and interviews by journalists like Katie Couric that is also meant to be “a global pledging moment where world leaders, corporations and philanthropists will announce new commitments” to help equitably distribute tests, treatments and vaccines, as well as rebuild communities, a statement said.