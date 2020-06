Neighbours have described an “intense sadness” after three family members died in a road collision in Cumbria.

The family are believed to have been out for a Father’s Day walk with their dog, which also died, on Abbey Road in Dalton-in-Furness, Cumbria, when they were hit by a vehicle at about 2.30pm on Sunday.

Police said the driver of the Peugeot, a 47-year-old-man from the local area, was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and three counts of causing death by dangerous driving.

One woman, who lived near the crash scene, told the PA news agency: “There’s an intense sadness.

“It’s horrific and it just feels heavy. We’re in disbelief.

“Whenever something like that happened would be awful but I think the fact it was Father’s Day just multiplied everything.”

Her partner, who did not want to be named, said: “After I noticed the police I went to the top of the drive and looked down.

“I didn’t see the driver of the car but the door to the car was open and it had hit a tree.

“There were emergency vehicles everywhere, police and ambulances, and the fire brigade came down later.”

The victims, who have not yet been formally identified but are believed to have been related, were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

On Monday morning, markings from police investigations could be seen on the road and pavement, damaged temporary railings were on the roadside and a mark could be seen at the base of a tree.

The scene of the crash in Dalton-in-Furness (Eleanor Barlow/PA)

One couple left flowers on the tree in tribute to the victims.

Another neighbour, who did not want to be named, said: “I was listening to the radio so I had no idea what had happened until later but I know my neighbour was celebrating their 70th birthday and heard the bang from the crash.

“It was a big shock.”

One resident said: “It is a terrible, terrible thing.”

A spokesman for Cumbria Police said: “The family are currently being supported by our family liaison officers.

“Officers are urging anyone who might have witnessed the incident or the vehicle in the area to contact T/PS 2265 Jack Stabler (Serious Collision Investigation Unit), or call 101 referencing incident 124 of June 6 2020.

“Officers are also keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage which may have captured the collision or the moments immediately before or after.”