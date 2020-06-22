Mr Bean has reminded people about the importance of social distancing, washing hands and kindness in a new animated video.

The public service announcement features the character struggling to pull down a rolling display board that has advice on tackling coronavirus from the World Health Organisation.

The board pops back up and hits Mr Bean before he successfully pulls it down fully to display the tips on “Mr Bean’s Essential Covid-19 Checklist”.

The checklist says: “Keep your hands clean and don’t touch your face. Keep your distance – at least one metre. Keep in touch with your neighbours, and be kind. Keep an eye on the symptoms and if needed call the doctor and follow their advice.”

The clip is voiced by Rowan Atkinson, who created the Mr Bean character when he was at Oxford University with the filmmaker Richard Curtis.

Atkinson also plays Mr Bean in the live action TV series and films.

Curtis said: “We are delighted to work with the WHO on this Mr Bean sketch and to support health messaging around Covid-19.

“In 2015 193 world leaders committed to 17 global goals to end poverty, inequality and climate change by 2030.

“Good health and wellbeing is goal three and central to achieving all of the global goals. It’s key that we work with creative partners – and that all sectors come together to continue to get messages out about how we can tackle Covid-19 and build back a better world where the global goals remain the guiding plan to be achieved by 2030.

“I’m not quite sure which sector Mr Bean belongs to – but we’re delighted to have him on board.”

The PSA was co-ordinated by Project Everyone, a not-for-profit agency devised by Curtis, which is working on communications for the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organisation, said: “Covid-19 affects every walk of human life and we need to use all tools and avenues at our disposal to share life-saving information with all people around the world.

“I am grateful for the support of the team behind Mr Bean for lending your voice and talents to spread vital advice on physical distancing, hygiene and knowing the symptoms.”