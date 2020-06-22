A fire at a flat in Renfrewshire that killed three children is not being treated as suspicious.

Fiona Gibson, 12, and brothers Alexander, eight, and Philip, five, were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow after the blaze at the property in Renfrew Road, Paisley, on Friday night.

They died a short time after being admitted.

The headteachers of two Renfrewshire schools have paid tribute to pupils following the fatal fire in Gallowhill in Paisley at the weekend. Julie McCallum, Headteacher at Mary Russell School, said:“Our school community is deeply saddened by the tragic news of yesterday. 1/4 — RenCouncil (@RenCouncil) June 22, 2020

A 39-year-old woman was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley after the fire, where her condition is now described as not life threatening.

Police Scotland have since confirmed the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

Chief inspector Rhona Fraser, area commander for Paisley, said: “My thoughts are with the family and the effect this has had on them and the local community.

“Officers remain at the address while inquiries continue.

“This is standard procedure and a report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

Fiona was a pupil at Mary Russell School in Paisley, where head teacher Julie McCallum, said the school community is “deeply saddened by the tragic news”.

In a statement posted on Twitter, she said: “Words cannot express the sadness we are feeling.

“Fiona was a wee shining light in our Mary Russell family and to lose three young lives in this way is devastating for everyone.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and all affected by this tragedy at this very sad time.”

Investigations are under way following the fire in Paisley (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The boys were pupils at St Catherine’s Primary School in the town.

Head teacher Emma Henry said: “We are truly saddened by the loss of Alexander and Philip.

“They were both full of energy and such an important part of our school.

“Both boys loved the outdoors and frequently talked about their regular visits to the park.

“They never ceased to make us smile. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time.”

Alex Gibson, the children’s father, wrote on Facebook at the weekend: “may u rest in peace little angels”.

He later added: “how I miss them already, now I know what it feels like when ur world comes crashing down”.

A JustGiving page was also posted on his Facebook page, set up by a family friend, which states the children’s mother “is in icu in a critical condition”.

It had raised more than £18,000 by Monday morning, well beyond its £10,000 target.