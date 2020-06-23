Allowing hotels in England to reopen from July 4 is a “huge relief”, according to a leading tourism body.

Joss Croft, chief executive of UKinbound, a trade association representing the inbound tourism industry, also welcomed the decision to relax the two-metre social distancing rule.

She said: “Today’s announcement that pubs, restaurants, hotels and attractions can officially open on July 4 will come as a huge relief to businesses across the tourism and hospitality industry, who have earned very little revenue since the beginning of March.

“Reducing social distancing from two metres to one will also ensure that many more businesses will be able to viably reopen at the start of next month.

“We’re pleased that the Government has also listened to industry and is on the verge of agreeing air corridors with a number of countries – a step that signals that the UK’s tourism inbound industry is keen to welcome international tourists again.”

Ms Croft went on to urge the Government to recognise that many businesses have “gone through the equivalent of three winters” in terms of financial losses during the pandemic, and will need further financial support to survive.