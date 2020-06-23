An eight-year-old schoolgirl has used crafts as a way to bring hugs to care home residents in Surrey.

Inspired by wanting to hug her grandmother, Savannah crafted a pair of hand prints on a string that residents of Huntington and Langham Estate care home can drape around themselves like a hug.

Savannah, who attends The Royal Junior School in Hindhead, made the hugs in individual bags, which have been distributed to residents who are social distancing due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Resident Pamela Milling (Huntington and Langham Estate)

“It’s such a lovely idea and it’s proven to be a real hit with our residents,” said Charlie Hoare, director of Huntington and Langham Estate.

“The sentiment behind it is really touching, and everyone was overjoyed to receive the hugs from Savannah.

“The necessities of social distancing during lockdown has meant that visits from relatives and friends have been off limits.

“While we’ve been doing all that we can to keep everyone’s spirits up and working hard to keep people connected, Savannah’s efforts have really struck a chord with those living on the Estate.”

Savannah has been delivering her ‘hugs’ (Huntington and Langham Estate)

The care home has also seen local children send in artwork to help boost resident morale, which has been displayed on a billboard in Hindhead town centre.

Mr Hoare said: “It’s been a very challenging period, but one of the positives has certainly been the wonderful support we’ve received from those in Hindhead and beyond.

“Savannah’s tremendous efforts are just the latest example of this.”