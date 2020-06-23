In Pictures: Pubs, restaurants and hair salons prepare to reopen
By
Press Association 2020
Neil Piddington, general manager of the Craufurd Arms community-owned pub in Maidenhead, checks the beer after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that pubs, restaurants and cinemas in England will be able to reopen from July 4
Pubs, restaurants and hair salons are readying themselves to reopen, after Boris Johnson announced plans for the latest easing of the coronavirus lockdown in England.
Salon manager Vicki Steventon prepares for the opening of Terry Steventon Hairdressing in Bournemouth (Andrew Matthews/PA) Staff try out their PPE at a Greene King pub in Fort St George in Cambridge (Adam Smyth/Greene King/PA) Prime Minister Boris Johnson has set out plans to allow pubs, restaurants, museums and cinemas to begin reopening from July 4 (Adam Smyth/Greene King/PA) Neil Piddington, general manager of the Craufurd Arms community-owned pub in Maidenhead, checks the beer after Mr Johnson’s announcement (Pete Clifton/PA) Pubs and restaurants will be limited to table service (Joe Giddens/PA) But bosses have cheered the Government’s proposals as a ‘welcome relief’ (Jonathan Brady/PA) Former Coronation Street actor Adam Rickitt is preparing his bar, Dexter & Jones, in Knutsford, Cheshire, for reopening (Martin Rickett/PA) Hairdressers will be able to reopen with precautions including the use of visors (Martin Rickett/PA)
Phil Weaver, owner of The Old Smithy in Church Lawford, Warwickshire, gives the measures a thumbs-up (Joe Giddens/PA)
Get involved with the news in your community