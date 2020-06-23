Pubs, restaurants and hair salons are readying themselves to reopen, after Boris Johnson announced plans for the latest easing of the coronavirus lockdown in England.

Vicki Steventon cleans the plastic barrier at the till
Salon manager Vicki Steventon prepares for the opening of Terry Steventon Hairdressing in Bournemouth (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Staff in PPE at a Greene King pub in Fort St George in Cambridge
Staff try out their PPE at a Greene King pub in Fort St George in Cambridge (Adam Smyth/Greene King/PA)
Pubs reopening
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has set out plans to allow pubs, restaurants, museums and cinemas to begin reopening from July 4 (Adam Smyth/Greene King/PA)
Neil Piddington, general manager of the Craufurd Arms community-owned pub in Maidenhead, checks the beer after Mr Johnson's announcement
Neil Piddington, general manager of the Craufurd Arms community-owned pub in Maidenhead, checks the beer after Mr Johnson’s announcement (Pete Clifton/PA)
Coronavirus – Tue Jun 23, 2020
Pubs and restaurants will be limited to table service (Joe Giddens/PA)
Coronavirus – Tue Jun 23, 2020
But bosses have cheered the Government’s proposals as a ‘welcome relief’ (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Coronavirus – Tue Jun 23, 2020
Former Coronation Street actor Adam Rickitt is preparing his bar, Dexter & Jones, in Knutsford, Cheshire, for reopening (Martin Rickett/PA)
Coronavirus � Tue Jun 23, 2020
Hairdressers will be able to reopen with precautions including the use of visors (Martin Rickett/PA)
Coronavirus – Tue Jun 23, 2020
Phil Weaver, owner of The Old Smithy in Church Lawford, Warwickshire, gives the measures a thumbs-up (Joe Giddens/PA)