Police have arrested a seventh person in connection with the theft of a golden toilet from Blenheim Palace last year.

Thames Valley Police said a 44-year-old man from Kent was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of burglary. He has since been released under investigation.

Officers were called to reports of a burglary at Winston Churchill’s birthplace in Oxfordshire on September 14 where the golden toilet, named America, had been installed as an artwork.

The fully-functioning lavatory is reportedly worth an estimated £4.8 million and is thought to have been removed from the 18th-century estate in an overnight raid.

Its theft caused significant flood damage to the country house as it had been plumbed in for visitors to use.

Six people were previously arrested in connection with the incident and have been released under investigation.

A 66-year-old man from Evesham was arrested on suspicion of burglary and a 35-year-old man from Cheltenham was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to burgle.

A 35-year-old man, a 34-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman, all from Oxford, were arrested on suspicion of conspiring to commit a burglary other than a dwelling.

A 35-year-old man from London was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods.