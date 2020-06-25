An MP has told how he is desperate to meet his “stealth” grandson born during lockdown.

Drew Hendry said his son Ross had gone to hospital with his partner Jill fearing she was ill and having no clue she was pregnant.

Cameron Hendry was born several hours later on Sunday June 14, weighing 6lb 6oz.

The unexpected arrival is the Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey SNP MP’s first grandchild.

He told Radio 5 Live: “I’m desperate to meet my surprise grandson.

SNP MP Drew Hendry, right, with the party’s Westminster leader Ian Blackford (House of Commons/PA)

“We had a lockdown baby that nobody was expecting. It was a stealth baby so wee Cameron Hendry has not met his grandfather yet, and I had no idea he was coming.”

He told how the new addition to his family “came as a complete surprise” and he is “absolutely itching to get to meet him”.

Recalling Cameron’s unusual arrival in the world, the MP later told BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme: “It only turned out when they finally did an X-ray on her they discovered she was pregnant and then a few hours later I had this surprise grandson Cameron Hendry.

“The whole family are delighted, even though it came as a complete and utter surprise.

“Cameron is as strong as an ox, he is doing brilliantly and so is Jill, and Ross while stunned to be a new dad is taking to it.

Far too young to be a Grandpa Drew! Congrats x — Joanna Cherry QC (@joannaccherry) June 24, 2020

“Luckily we’ve got quite a large extended family near him and coincidentally there has been quite a number of recent new additions to the wider family, so there was a lot of stuff that was able to be donated to them and the rest of us have all pitched in to try to help get them set up.”

The couple also received a baby box, which is given to all new parents in Scotland and contains clothing and other essentials.

Mr Hendry said: “They have adapted really well, it’s been a good experience for them and you hope for other people in that position is it the same.”

Fellow SNP MP Joanna Cherry tweeted her congratulations, telling Mr Hendry he was “far to young to be a grandpa”.