Prince Harry wants more progress to tackle the discrimination and misunderstanding that follows a positive HIV diagnosis.

And he is backing friend Gareth Thomas’s campaign to re-educate people and improve public understanding to break the stigma that surrounds HIV.

The former Lions captain Gareth Thomas, who made 100 appearances for Wales, announced last September that he is HIV positive.

In partnership with ViiV Healthcare and supported by the Terence Higgins Trust, Thomas is now spearheading Tackle HIV - claiming its mission to educate is more important that any of his successes on the pitch.

“I hope everyone is inspired by ‘Alfie’, and will support him and the Tackle HIV campaign to improve understanding of it, and better support people who are living with it,” said Prince Harry.

“It has been amazing to see how much progress has been made in the fight against HIV. Since I started campaigning on this issue I have been honoured to spend time with the people who are leading this charge.

“Thanks to them, we have moved from a time of social panic and hatred, to a time when the public come out into the streets to cheer for Gareth, a man living openly with HIV, as he cycled the length of Britain.

“But this progress hides how far we still have to go. Stigma, misunderstanding and discrimination remain the greatest barriers to defeating this virus.”

According to research fewer than in five people know that someone with HIV cannot pass it on to their sexual partner if they are on effective treatment.

“We still live in a society and a world where stigma holds back people being able to be honest about living with HIV,” said Edwards.

“Because the truth is, I live with HIV, I take a single tablet every day. I’m on effective treatment that means I can’t transmit HIV in any way, shape or form.

“I live my life with HIV with no limitations. I’m not saying that people who stigmatise are wrong and should know better, because I had my own stigma. When I found out I was living with HIV, I thought I was going to die.”

Tackle HIV, a new campaign led by Gareth Thomas in partnership with ViiV Healthcare and the Terrence Higgins Trust, aims to tackle the stigma and misunderstanding around HIV. For more information visit www.tacklehiv.org and follow @tacklehiv