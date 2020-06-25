An issue that left many Virgin Media customers in London without broadband has now been fixed, the company said.

Customers of the broadband provider had taken to social media on Thursday morning to report they were struggling to get online.

At the time, the company confirmed it was “urgently working” to fix the issue, and has now said that work has been completed.

Update: Broadband services in the areas of London affected were restored earlier this afternoon. We’re sorry once again. — Virgin Media Corporate (@VirginMediaCorp) June 25, 2020

“We’re pleased to say the London broadband issue is now fixed,” a Virgin Media spokesman said.

“We’re sorry once again and we realise this was a frustrating situation for those affected.”

However, the broadband giant has not yet disclosed what was the cause of the incident.

According to service status website Down Detector, users first began reporting problems with home broadband just after 9am on Thursday.

The outage occurred as millions of people continue to work from home during the coronavirus lockdown.

According to figures published by Virgin Media earlier this month, the lockdown has led to its busiest months of traffic on record.

The average household has used an extra 325GB of data since lockdown began, its figures show, and the company said April was the broadband network’s busiest month on record, with usage in May only just behind that.