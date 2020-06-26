Thousands of Liverpool FC fans have taken to the streets outside their stadium to celebrate after the club won the Premier League title.

About 100 fans had gathered outside the Main Stand at Anfield for when the final whistle blew on Thursday’s Chelsea v Manchester City match, securing Liverpool the title with seven games to spare.

Fireworks went off and fans waved flags and sang: “We‘ve gone and won the league.”

Within an hour of the result, thousands of fans had gathered outside the stadium, lighting red flares and singing football songs.

People, with children and dogs, continued to make their way across Stanley Park to get to the stadium.

Many fans were seen hugging and one man stood with his arm around a cardboard cut out of manager Jurgen Klopp.

Others carried flags and scarves while some fans brought crates of beer.

Liverpool fans celebrate on top of the gates outside Anfield (Martin Rickett/PA)

Geoff Garner, 72, from Walton, said he had been a Liverpool fan since 1961.

He told the PA news agency: “I thought we would have won it about five times before now!”

Many fans wore face masks for the gathering and shortly before 11pm, Merseyside Police announced road closures would be put in place.

Cars have gathered outside of Anfield and beeping horns can be heard as well as the sound of fireworks.

Some police officers could be seen in the area as fans celebrated but no attempts were made to disperse the good-natured crowd.

Liverpool City Council told fans to “have a great party” but maintain social distancing as they celebrated.

Thirty years wait is over for all of the reds in our city – have a great party – but remember social distancing rules are still in place.@LFC @LiverpoolParks #Liverpool #lfc pic.twitter.com/n08IfQL6Jy — Liverpoo1 9ity Council (@lpoolcouncil) June 25, 2020

The Premier League restarted earlier this month after pausing due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with games now played behind closed doors.

Supporter Anthony Nesbitt, six, was outside Anfield with his father Anthony, mother Marilyn and six-month-old brother Georgie, as well as a cardboard cutout of Sadio Mane.

The family, who live nearby, had been in Stanley Park as the match was played.

Ms Nesbitt said: “This is amazing, especially for them. We’ve been waiting 30 years for it.”

Liverpool fans wearing Jordan Henderson, Mohamed Salah and Jurgen Klopp face masks celebrate outside Anfield (Martin Rickett/PA)

Several celebrities posted celebrations online after the record-breaking win.

Comedian and Liverpool fan John Bishop tweeted: “Not how any of us would have planned it but thank you to those players and staff who have taken us back to the top.”

Liverpool fan and basketball star LeBron James celebrated the win by tweeting: “Premier League Champions!!! Let’s go!”

The Fault In Our Stars author John Green posted “I am in a puddle of tears” on his dedicated sports Twitter account.