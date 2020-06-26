The seaside is surging with visitors on the front pages, but there are concerns proper social distancing is not being observed and another coronavirus outbreak is just around the corner.

The i calls it “Chaos” while The Times says “Sunseekers” risk causing a second wave of Covid-19 infections, with the Daily Mirror reporting warm weather and packed beaches have Britain at “Boiling Point”.

Friday's front page: Chaos on the beaches as 'major incident' declared and clashes with police #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/DR3q8BkpQ6 — i newspaper (@theipaper) June 25, 2020

The Times 26/6/20 Liverpool fans ecstatic as Man City's loss versus Chelsea crowns them Premier League champions. Photo : Peter Powell/EPA#tomorrowspaperstoday #thetimes #buyapaper @thetimes pic.twitter.com/N8B1JuyUPB — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) June 25, 2020

The Sun says British seaside resorts have been “swamped” with tourists, while the Health Secretary pleads “Don’t throw it all away!” in the Daily Mail, as he threatens to close the beaches to prevent another outbreak.

There is growing pressure for the Government to announce it will “build air bridges with all EU”, according to The Daily Telegraph.

TELEGRAPH: Pressure on PM to build air bridges with all EU #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/FFahMYP4m0 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 25, 2020

The Guardian reports Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has opened a rift with the party’s left by sacking Rebecca Long-Bailey, The Independent contextualises the sacking amid Labour’s “antisemitism row” while Metro simply says “so long” to Long-Bailey.

Guardian front page, Friday 26 June 2020: Starmer opens rift with Labour left after sacking Long-Bailey pic.twitter.com/aqOmvY07Ve — The Guardian (@guardian) June 25, 2020

After police were attacked in Brixton on Wednesday, Priti Patel has promised to take “vile thugs” off the streets in the Daily Express.

German finance firm Wirecard has collapsed “into insolvency under weight of multiyear fraud”, reports the Financial Times.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Friday June 26 https://t.co/89NQrENvef pic.twitter.com/7llCNTqvx6 — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) June 25, 2020

And the Daily Star returns to the issue of Britain’s packed beaches by asking “were you raised by wolves?” of those responsibile for 33 tonnes of junk being dumped by the sea.