Three friends killed in the Reading terror attack each died from single stab wounds, police said.

David Wails, Joseph Ritchie-Bennett and James Furlong died after the incident in the Berkshire town’s Forbury Gardens on Saturday just before 7pm.

The results of post-mortems were confirmed by Counter Terrorism Policing South East on Friday.

Joe Ritchie-Bennett, James Furlong and David Wails (Thames Valley Police)

Three other victims were taken to hospital with stab injuries and have since been discharged, a spokesman said.

The suspected attacker Khairi Saadallah remains in custody.

The 25-year-old was tackled to the ground by an unarmed police officer near the scene and arrested on suspicion of murder.

He was later re-arrested under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act, which grants powers to hold him without charge for up to 14 days. Detectives have since been granted a warrant to hold him until Saturday.

The Libyan refugee briefly came to the attention of MI5 last year, and was released from prison earlier this month after he was convicted of non-terror offences.

Police said they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the attack.

Earlier this week, loved ones gathered in the town to mourn the deaths of Mr Ritchie-Bennett, 39, originally from Philadelphia in the US, history teacher Mr Furlong, 36, and Mr Wails, 49.

A heart-shaped floral tribute and candles were left outside the Blagrave Arms pub.