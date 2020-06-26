A suspect has been shot dead by police after six people were injured, including an officer, during a major incident in Glasgow.

Here is how events unfolded:

12.50pm: Police respond to a report of an incident at the Park Inn Hotel in West George Street, Glasgow.

1:26pm: Glasgow City Council issues a traffic notice that several major streets through the city centre have been closed.

1:51pm: Police say emergency services are currently dealing with an incident on West George Street and ask the public to avoid the area.

“The situation is contained at this time and there is no danger to the general public,” a statement says.

1:54pm: The Scottish Police Federation (SPF), which represents rank-and-file officers, tweet that they have received reports a police officer has been stabbed.

1:58pm: First Minister Nicola Sturgeon asks the public to stay clear of the area.

2:15pm: The SPF tweets: “We appreciate families of police officers in Glasgow will be anxious to hear that a police officer has been stabbed. Please be aware the family of the officer has been notified and is being supported by the service.”

2:28pm: Ms Sturgeon tweets: “Reports from Glasgow city centre are truly dreadful. My thoughts are with everyone involved. I am being updated as the situation becomes clearer. Please help the emergency services do their jobs by staying away from the area – and please don’t share unconfirmed information.”

2:32pm: Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson says armed police officers attended the incident and a male suspect was shot by an armed officer.

He says that a police officer was injured and is in hospital, and that police are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.

2:46pm: Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweets: “Deeply saddened by the terrible incident in Glasgow, my thoughts are with all the victims and their families. Thank you to our brave emergency services who are responding.”

3:26pm: Assistant Chief Constable Johnson confirms that the suspect was shot and killed by armed officers. He said: “Six other people are in hospital for treatment to their injuries including a police officer, who is in a critical but stable condition.

5:23pm: Police say the incident is not being treated as terrorism.

5:25pm: Ms Sturgeon says the incident has shaken Scotland. She pays tribute to the injured police officer and the “bravery of our police service”, and says she has spoken to the Prime Minister.

5:50pm: In a statement, Assistant Chief Constable Johnson says officers were on the scene within two minutes, and armed officers shortly afterwards.

“A man was shot by armed police and has died. Six other men are in hospital for treatment, including a 42-year-old police officer, who is in a critical but stable condition. The officer’s family is aware,” he said.

“The other men in hospital are aged 17, 18, 20, 38 and 53. Liaison officers have been appointed.”