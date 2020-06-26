A five-year-old with two prosthetic legs has raised more than £1 million for charity after challenging himself to walk 10 kilometres in June.

Tony Hudgell, from West Malling in Kent, had to have both his legs amputated in 2017 as a result of abuse suffered at the hands of his birth parents.

He set himself the challenge of tackling 10km by walking every day in the month of June after receiving his first prosthetics earlier this year, with the aim of raising £500 for the hospital where he was treated, Evelina London.

Now Tony has passed his distance target four days early – and raised more than £1 million after receiving backing from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and a host of other high-profile supporters.

Tony Hudgell received his first prosthetic legs earlier this year (Evalina London)

Tony’s adoptive mother, Paula Hudgell, said: “I am speechless. The generosity of those who’ve got behind Tony is truly amazing.

“We are so proud of Tony for doing so well with his walking, while helping to make a difference to the lives of other children who need the care of Evelina London.

“Tony is over the moon to have raised so much money. It feels wonderful to give back to a place that is so special to us. Evelina London is like a second home for Tony and the staff are like family.”

In their message, William and Kate said they were “so proud of the incredible courage and determination” Tony showed in his challenge.

Other figures lending their support included David Walliams, David Cameron, Alesha Dixon and Susanna Reid – as well as Captain Sir Tom Moore, whose own fundraising exploits were an inspiration to Tony.

In a video, Sir Tom, 100, said: “Well done Tony, haven’t you done well.”

Tony’s fundraising efforts have also been highlighted on a giant electronic billboard at Piccadilly Circus in London.

