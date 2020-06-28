The principal of Saint Malachy’s College, Belfast, said the school was “deeply saddened” by the death of student Noah Donohoe who he described as as a “natural leader” with a “caring nature, calm demeanour and big smile”.

​In a statement posted on the school website, Paul McBride said: “The whole college family mourns the tragic loss of our young Malachian, Noah Donohoe.

“Noah embraced fully all aspects of school life. He was an active and prominent member of the Music Department, and as a talented young cellist, Noah was able to enhance the lives of his fellow performers and also many an audience.

“He was a natural leader who led by example. His caring nature, calm demeanour and big smile were some of his great gifts that helped others do their best.

“He was also a keen basketball and rugby player both in and out of school.

“He has been described as the perfect gentleman who was also able to show a genuine competitive spirit on the court.

“One of his teachers and coach said that Noah had a heart of a lion being able to express himself on the pitch, shouting, laughing and having fun with his friends whilst in class he was normally measured and modest.”

On Saturday, police in Belfast said that a body found in North Belfast is believed to be his.

Superintendent Muir Clark said that while an official identification has not been completed, they believe the body is the missing 14-year-old, who has not been seen since last Sunday evening.

Supt Clark appealed to the public to refrain from posting rumours about the teenager online.

“It is disappointing that I again need to call on people circulating a number of rumours about Noah’s disappearance, which are completely without foundation,” he said.

“This type of commentary and rumour is distressing for Noah’s family and is extremely unhelpful.

“An investigation into the circumstances of Noah’s disappearance is still continuing but there is no evidence to suggest foul play.

“If people post distasteful and patently untrue rumours on social media, we will investigate that.”

On Friday, officers found a bag containing the teenager’s laptop, which is being examined by specialist officers.

He also said that shorts and a coat belonging to Noah are still missing.

A huge search operation has been taking place all week to find Noah, who was last seen in areas close to the Shore Road.

Police believe he may have fallen from his bicycle and hurt his head.