Movements within the upper echelons of the civil service make headlines on Monday, while funding for schools and the coronavirus also make an appearance.
The Times leads with a decade-long schools rebuilding plan which is to be announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson this week.
The Daily Telegraph leads on changes at the civil service following the ousting of Sir Mark Sedwill. The paper reports that Mr Johnson will look to reform Whitehall by “recruiting more Brexiteers”.
While The Guardian treats the news as a “victory for Cummings” – a reference to the PM’s senior aide Dominic Cummings who has had a “tense relationship” with Sir Mark.
The Financial Times says Mr Johnson is subjecting the civil service to a “shake-up”, while the Daily Express says the Prime Minister has taken an axe to Whitehall.
Metro carries a quote from the government’s scientific advisory group Sage as Sir Jeremy Farrar said Britain is “on a knife edge” in its battle with Covid-19.
The i claims that businessman Richard Desmond discussed plans for the Westferry Printworks scheme with Mr Johnson, a development which has seen Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick come under pressure after he granted approval for the £1 billion development.
The Independent claims that lives were lost because of the Government’s decision to create “privatised mega-labs” to process Covid-19 swabs.
The Daily Mirror leads with calls from Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham for the Government to address the north-south divide in any post-Covid-19 recovery plans.
The Daily Mail reports on the impact of NHS infection controls on delays to knee and hip operations.
And the Daily Star leads with the “racist abuse hell” suffered by boxer Tyson Fury.