The Duchess of Cornwall has told a charity in Australia that she hopes to see them “sooner rather than later”.

Camilla was having a virtual chat with the founder and members of Givit, a charity she has become patron of which aims to donate the right things to the right people at the right time, and said she cannot wait for her visit.

The duchess spoke of her “love” for Australia and described previous trips there as “wonderful”.

“It’s a really inspirational idea, especially in Australia which is so huge. You’ve got so many miles to cover.”

Speaking about the charity on the Zoom call, Camilla said to founder Juliette Wright: “I think you’re absolutely incredible. I don’t know why nobody’s thought of this before.

Ms Wright said she was looking forward to meeting the duchess when she comes to Australia, to which Camilla replied: “Well I can’t wait for my next visit, and I’ve got so many things I want to do and see in Australia.

“The visits I’ve had there have been so wonderful. I love Australia. I love the Australian humour. I like the rather laid-back attitude about Australia.

“We always have a good laugh.”

The pair were then joined by 20 other members of the Givit team on the call, and Camilla told them she was proud to have become patron of the charity.

At the end of the call, Camilla said: “See you in Oz. Sooner rather than later I hope.”

Givit said it is working with all levels of government and with more than 3,400 registered charities and community groups to manage donations and ensure people affected by coronavirus have access to essential items when they need them.