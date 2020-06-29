Mandatory MOTs for vehicles in Britain are being reintroduced amid safety concerns.

Roads minister Baroness Vere said vehicles which are due to take the test from August 1 will need to pass it to stay on the road.

A six-month exemption has been in place since March 30 as part of efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The policy has led to anxiety about vehicle safety, with a recent poll by retailer Halfords indicating that 45% of motorists were worried about the condition of other vehicles.

Baroness Vere said: “As people return to our roads, it is vital that motorists are able to keep their vehicles safe.

“That’s why as restrictions are eased, from 1 August MOT testing will again become mandatory.

“Garages across the country are open and I urge drivers who are due for their MOT to book a test as soon as they can.”

Vehicle owners with an MOT due date before August 1 will still receive a six-month exemption.

In normal circumstances, vehicles must have an MOT on the third anniversary of their registration, and then every 12 months.

A number of vehicle parts are checked to ensure they meet legal standards, such as lights, seatbelts, tyres and brakes.

Vehicles must also be properly maintained and kept in a roadworthy condition even after they have passed the MOT or been given an extension.

Motorists can be prosecuted for driving an unsafe vehicle.

Baroness Vere’s announcement does not apply to Northern Ireland, where drivers have been given a 12-month exemption from the test.