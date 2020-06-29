Judy Murray has revealed her tennis player sons Andy and Jamie rolled their eyes when she told them she was taking part in Celebrity MasterChef.

Murray will appear on the programme alongside stars including Quadrophenia actor Phil Daniels and retired footballer John Barnes.

The tennis coach revealed she set herself the task of learning to cook when she turned 60 last year – but her famous sons were unimpressed when she told them about her MasterChef plans.

It's that time of year again when we get to watch a bunch of celebrities show off their skill in the kitchen. 🍳 Here's this year's #CelebrityMasterChef contestants, @judymurray, @domlittlewood and the shows first ever blind contestant, @amarlatif_!#TheOneShow pic.twitter.com/E5nqsOL8Ha — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) June 29, 2020

During an appearance on The One Show, Murray said: “There was a massive eye-roll and ‘you can’t cook mum and what are you doing that for?’

“But actually I was 60 last year and one of the things I set myself was to learn to cook properly and literally about six to eight weeks after that I got asked if I would like to do MasterChef and I thought, ‘it’s a sign, I need to do this’.

“I’ve never had lots of time and I’ve never really had the inclinations. I’m always travelling so I’m out of a suitcase, on and off flights, so when I come home I like to go out with my friends and I like to eat out so it’s never really interested me that much.

“After doing it, I’ve become a much better cook because I’ve had time as lockdown kicked in.”

Season 15 of Celebrity MasterChef, which was filmed before coronavirus lockdown restrictions, will also feature RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Baga Chipz, Rak-Su singer Myles Stephenson and Olympians Sam Quek and Sir Matthew Pinsent.

John Torode and Gregg Wallace will return as judges.

Celebrity MasterChef returns to BBC One on Wednesday, July 1