The reintroduction of lockdown restrictions in Leicester leads many of Tuesday’s papers, along with Boris Johnson’s proposed “new deal” to help Britain’s recovery after the coronavirus.

The Times leads with the Prime Minister’s echoing of Roosevelt with the announcement of a £5 billion programme of “accelerated capital spending on hospitals, roads, rail, prisons, courts, schools and high streets”.

The Daily Telegraph reports on lockdown returning to Leicester after a surge in coronavirus cases, with shops and schools closing their doors again.

Tomorrow’s Telegraph front page: “Leicester put back in lockdown as virus surges”#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/9Uj5Elwu6N — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 29, 2020

While The Guardian carries stories on the new measures in Leicester and the New Deal as Mr Johnson hopes to “refocus his premiership”.

Guardian front page, Tuesday 30 June 2020 – First Churchill, now Roosevelt: Johnson promises 'UK New Deal' pic.twitter.com/eupiDl5CCQ — The Guardian (@guardian) June 29, 2020

Metro reports that Leicester has been “left in limbo”.

While i reports that Leicester mayor Sir Peter Soulsby is “sceptical” about the first local lockdown.

Tuesday's front page: Shops are closed in Leicester lockdown #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ocvw51QLaE — i newspaper (@theipaper) June 29, 2020

The Independent says that ministers have been told to change their approach on testing for Covid-19 amid concern about the government’s network of laboratories.

The Daily Mirror leads on the “coronavirus blow” for Leicester, and the Daily Mail reports on the city being “plunged” into lockdown.

The Daily Express leads on the £5 billion “new deal”, while the Daily Star reports on a statue of Wurzels frontman Adge Cutler being vandalised with googly eyes.

Tuesday’s Daily Star: … THEN THEY CAME FOR OUR WURZELS #TomorrowsPapersToday last pic.twitter.com/oNvCr8Tv3G — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) June 29, 2020

The Financial Times reports on the impact of coronavirus on debt sales as companies sell corporate bonds to raise capital.