Leicester is heading back into lockdown after a rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the city.

Here are the key dates as Covid-19 continues to impact on everyday life in England:

March 20 – Prime Minister Boris Johnson orders pubs and restaurants across the country to close.

The first tranche of restrictions come into force at midnight on March 21 and also impacted cafes, gyms, leisure centres, nightclubs, theatres and cinemas.

Easing the lockdown in England (PA Graphics)

March 23 – Restrictions become tighter across the UK, as the country is told they will only be allowed to leave their homes for limited reasons, including shopping for food, exercise once per day, medical need and travelling for work when absolutely necessary.

All shops selling non-essential goods are told to close, gatherings of more than two people in public are banned, all events including weddings but excluding funerals are cancelled.

March 29 – Dr Jenny Harries, deputy chief medical officer for England, says normal life in the UK will not resume for at least six months, with social distancing measures to be gradually lifted.

April 5 – The Queen delivers a televised message to the nation, saying if we “remain united and resolute” in the face of the coronavirus outbreak, “we will overcome it”.

April 16 – Dominic Raab, deputising for the Prime Minister after he was admitted to hospital with Covid-19, announces that lockdown measures will be extended for at least three more weeks.

Whilst we have been able to carefully ease some restrictions, we must #StayAlert to the very real risks of coronavirus. I would urge everyone to please remain vigilant this weekend and stick to the social distancing guidelines. If we let our guard down, cases will rise. — Boris Johnson #StayAlert (@BorisJohnson) June 27, 2020

May 10 – Mr Johnson addresses the nation and offers the “first sketch of a road map” for restarting the economy and social lives in England.

May 11 – Further information on the road map is revealed in the House of Commons, with people who cannot work from home – and in sectors such as manufacturing, food production and construction – urged back to work from Wednesday.

Garden centres were also permitted to reopen and people were allowed outdoors for unlimited exercise in pursuits such as tennis, golf, lawn bowls and basketball.

The public were reminded to practice social distancing (Andrew Matthews/PA)

June 1 – Further restrictions are lifted in England, with people allowed to meet with up to six others from separate households in outdoor places. Schools were allowed to reopen for Reception, Year 1 and Year 6 pupils, and car showrooms and outdoor markets permitted to reopen.

June 13 – Grandparents in England who live alone can reunite with their families, while some couples who do not live together are once again allowed to stay overnight at each other’s homes as “support bubbles” for single adult households come into effect in England.

June 15 – Non-essential shops – which have remained closed since first shutting their doors in March – are allowed to reopen.

See below for a list of the businesses and venues that will be reopening from #4thofJuly. Hopefully, I'll have a photo outside all of them by the end of the summer. pic.twitter.com/M66YUO2E5C — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) June 23, 2020

June 24 – Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirms a long list of businesses and facilities that will be allowed to reopen from July 4 in England.

Bars, restaurants and cafes will be allowed to reopen, and cinemas, museums, art galleries, bingo halls, community centres, hair salons, work canteens, outdoor playgrounds and outdoor gyms, hairdressers and barbers will be able to welcome customers again.

Social distancing requirements will change from two metres to “one metre plus”.

June 29 – Health Secretary Matt Hancock announces a local lockdown will be imposed on Leicester, meaning non-essential shops will have to close and schools shut to most pupils.