A 20-year-old was shot dead in the street in a case of mistaken identity, police have said.

Alexander Kareem died in Askew Road, Shepherd’s Bush, west London, shortly after 12.30am on June 8.

On Tuesday his family appealed for witnesses to come forward as police said they were focusing on a burned-out white Range Rover that was found near the scene.

Mr Kareem’s relatives said in a statement issued through police: “Alex was a loving and caring boy who was loved by so many.

“He was so enthusiastic about what he did, he loved IT and computers. He loved to see his friends, like any other young boy.

“His life was tragically cut short by such a senseless act of violence which no-one should ever have to endure. He will never have the ability to grow up and live the life we all can, he had plans to go to university in September.

Investigators are focusing on a white Range Rover Evoque that was found burned out near the scene (Metropolitan Police/PA)

“We are truly heartbroken at the loss. We want anyone who has any information to come forward. We were not there to help Alex in his last moments but we can help him now, as can you, the public. He was so loved and we will miss him for ever.”

The Range Rover was found in Ascott Avenue 25 minutes after police were called to respond to the shooting.

Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Jolley said: “Investigations continue into this awful murder.

“All lines of inquiry point to this being a tragic case of mistaken identity. Alexander did nothing wrong that night, he simply left a convenience store.

“The people who did this must be brought to justice, they ruthlessly shot down an innocent man in the street with no care of the consequences.

“We continue to urge anyone with information to come forward. These people do not deserve your protection, they set out to cause harm. Alexander’s family are heartbroken to have lost their son, brother and friend who has played no part in any violence.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting the reference CAD224/08June, or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.