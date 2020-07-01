A police and crime commissioner has criticised the Government’s decision to reopen bars on a Saturday – and warned of a “likely threat of serious disorder”.

David Jamieson, the elected commissioner for the West Midlands Police area, urged people to act sensibly when pubs finally reopen after lockdown.

The Labour commissioner said: “I am in favour of the gradual lifting of the lockdown, based on the science, but not in the way the Government have proceeded.”

The PCC has warned of potential chaos this weekend, as pubs, bars and other hospitality venues reopen after the lockdown, saying this could be the busiest weekend of the year for @WMPolice 🔽Read more🔽https://t.co/LfCGAQ3lEs — WestMidsPCC (@WestMidsPCC) July 1, 2020

Warning that Saturday is set to be the busiest day of the year for West Midlands Police, Mr Jamieson added: “Significant preparations are being put in place and we are working closely with pubs to mitigate the threat of disorder.

“It would have been sensible for the Government to schedule the first day of pub openings for midweek or the Monday afterwards rather than a Saturday. That would have allowed venues to take a more sensible approach.

“That is not just my view but is shared by many police and crime commissioners across the country who raised this issue with the policing minister recently.

“I am worried that by opening on a Saturday, rather than letting things bed in over the week, there is a likely threat of serious disorder.

“The Government are out of touch on this issue and should be listening to police leaders when they make major decisions like this.

“When things go wrong it is the police who have to pick up the pieces.”