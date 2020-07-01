The Duchess of Sussex has said she wanted the issue of Vogue that she guest edited, which was honoured at the recent PPA Awards, to “reflect the world as we see it – beautiful and strong in its diversity”.

British Vogue was awarded the diversity initiative of the year award on Tuesday night for the September issue of the magazine, entitled Forces for Change.

The edition – which featured women including model Adwoa Aboah, New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern, actresses Gemma Chan, Laverne Cox, Jane Fonda, Salma Hayek Pinault and Yara Shahidi, activist Greta Thunberg and author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie on the cover – was the fastest selling issue in the magazine’s 104-year history, selling out in less then 10 days.

The Forces For Change issue (Peter Lindbergh/PA)

Editor-in-chief Edward Enninful was also awarded the editor of the year prize at the ceremony.

Meghan said: “I’m honoured to have this very special issue recognised.

“Creating Forces for Change with Edward was an opportunity to have the September issue of Vogue reflect the world as we see it – beautiful and strong in its diversity.

“Huge congratulations to Edward who helped bring this to light, and for his additional honour of being awarded best editor by PPA.”

Edward Enninful (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Enninful added: “I’m truly honoured that British Vogue’s September issue, guest edited by the inimitable Duchess of Sussex, has won the diversity initiative of the year award.

“Together we will continue to challenge the cultural conversation, champion inclusivity, and be a proactive part of the change needed in the world.

“Many thanks to Meghan and my amazing team, the best an editor could ask for.”