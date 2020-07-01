A police car was damaged and two officers injured as a man wielding an “axe” was arrested at an Asda store in Fife.

The incident happened at about 8am on Wednesday when two customers were said to be in a dispute at the Queensgate industrial estate supermarket in Glenrothes.

One man left the store and returned with the weapon before police arrived and arrested a 40-year-old man.

No members of the public were injured in the incident.

An Asda spokesman praised the store manager for closing the door as the man left, moving people towards the storeroom while waiting for the police.

He said: “We have been made aware of an incident that took place at the Glenrothes store earlier today and would like to praise all of our colleagues at the store who acted quickly and effectively until authorities arrived.

“The store is now reopen and we are helping the police with their inquiries.”

The man has been charged and is due to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Inspector Kirk Donnelly said: “We can confirm a 40-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a disturbance at an Asda supermarket, Queensgate industrial estate, around 8.15am on Wednesday July 1.

“The man was found to be in possession of an offensive weapon, but I would like reassure the public that there is no threat to the wider community.

“A police car was damaged while the suspect was apprehended and officers received minor injuries.

“No members of the public were injured and I would like to thank them for their assistance with this incident.

“The 40-year-old man is due to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday.”