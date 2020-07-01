A house explosion which seriously injured a mother and her two young sons was “likely” caused by ageing gas equipment, police have said.

Jessica Williams, 31, and her children aged two and five were pulled from the rubble of their damaged home by neighbours in the village of Seven Sisters, near Neath, following the explosion on June 24.

On Wednesday South Wales Police said the “most likely” explanation of the blast owed to a combination of the home’s old liquefied petroleum gas equipment, usually stored in a cylinder, as well as “environmental conditions”.

Detective Inspector Gareth Eynon said: “This was a tragic incident and our thoughts remain with the family.

“The police investigation has now concluded there was no criminal cause of the explosion.

“We would like to again thank the community for their support during our investigation.”

Utilities network provider GTC has also said there was no evidence of a gas leak.

Mrs Williams injured remains in a “critical but stable condition” while her two sons are in “serious but stable conditions”.

Her children were taken by air ambulance to Southmead Hospital in Bristol while Mrs Williams was taken by road ambulance to Morriston Hospital in Swansea.

Neighbouring homes were also damaged and around 14 properties were evacuated.

Properties either side of the house remain cordoned off while temporary accommodation is still being sought for residents who have been unable to return to their homes.