A murder investigation has been launched after a five-year-old girl died with knife wounds after an attack at a property in south London.

The Metropolitan Police said that, while formal identification is yet to take place, they are confident the victim is five-year-old Sayagi Sivanantham.

The force was called to a flat on Monarch Parade in Mitcham at around 4pm on Tuesday afternoon, following a report of two people injured.

Detectives have launched a murder investigation following the death of a five-year-old girl in #Mitcham. Read more: https://t.co/AhIGyGdvDF — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) July 1, 2020

Officers and paramedics attended the flat, where Sayagi and a 35-year-old woman were found inside suffering from knife wounds.

The five-year-old was taken by paramedics to hospital, where she was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

The 35-year-old woman was taken to hospital where she remains in a critical condition, according to the force.

Officers remain in attendance at the hospital.

The Metropolitan Police said it believes that all parties involved were known to each other and is currently not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Detective Chief Inspector Justin Howick said: “This is a tragic incident and we are working very hard to fully understand what has happened.

The police cordon at the scene in Mitcham (Taz Ali/PA)

“Whilst I know the effects of this incident will, understandably, shock and sadden the local community, please be reassured that we are not seeking anyone else in connection with Sayagi’s death and there is no cause for the community to be fearful or alarmed.

“I would like to hear from anyone who feels they may have information that could assist our investigation.”

Flowers were laid at the scene in south London on Wednesday morning as one neighbour described hearing screaming and crying coming from the flat next door at the time of the incident.

Neighbour Elsa Gonzales, who used to work in an emergency department, said she found the woman “lying on the floor in a pool of blood”.

“There was blood everywhere,” the 47-year-old told the PA news agency.

Neighbour Elsa Gonzales (Taz Ali/PA)

“I looked on the bed and saw the girl, she was covered in a blanket.”

Ms Gonzales, who has lived at Monarch Parade for 12 years, added: “It’s really breaking my heart, the child was a smart kid, she was always smiling.

“She was a cheeky little girl, always playing with the neighbourhood kids.

“To see her so lifeless, it’s like my heart is bleeding.”

The incident comes a day after a man aged in his 30s collapsed in the street and died near Monarch Parade on Monday.

Police said the unrelated incident is being treated as unexplained but is believed to be non-suspicious.

Siobhain McDonagh, the Labour MP for Mitcham and Morden, tweeted: “Truly tragic events in Mitcham over the last 2 days. My sincere condolences to family & friends.

“My thoughts are also with neighbours & residents who have witnessed such tragedy.”